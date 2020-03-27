Clearfield County Centers for Active Living Are Closed Until Further Notice

CLEARFIELD – Due to taking necessary precautions related to COVID-19, the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging has decided to close the Centers for Active Living until further notice.

The centers are located in Clearfield, Coalport, Kylertown, Mahaffey, Houtzdale and DuBois. This decision has been a difficult one to make, as the Centers for Active Living are social epicenters for older adults in the community, providing congregate meals and a variety of activities.

However, temporary closure of these centers is believed to aid in “flattening the curve” of COVID-19 and to be in the best interest of safety for area seniors.

Any older adult in need of services, including home-delivered meals, is encouraged to contact the agency at 814-765-2696.