Christ Lutheran to Livestream Service

DUBOIS – Pastors John and Amy Miller, Christ Lutheran Church, DuBois, will livesteam worship on Sunday, March 25, at 9:45 a.m.

Anyone may join in worship from the church’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/christlutheranchurchdubois. Scroll down the page to the section labeled “Posts.”

A Facebook account is not required to view the service. This live worship will also be available to view later in the day as a video.

Christ Lutheran continues to follow the shutdown requested by both national and state officials in response to the coronavirus. All classes, groups and activities were also cancelled during this time period.