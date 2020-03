Bradley Anderson, 49, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Tuesday March 24, 2020, at home. He was born April 15, 1970, to Daniel and Betty Anderson, of Punxsutawney, who survive. Brad has two children Regan “Libby” and Ashton Anderson both who survive. He is also survived by his life long partner Renee Powell of Punxsutawney, and a half sister Amber Roberton […]

