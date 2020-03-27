Employment Opportunities Through Clearfield CareerLink

CLEARFIELD – The following employment opportunities are available through the Clearfield CareerLink office. No fees are required. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities.

Full-time Positions

JOB TITLE ORDER # WAGE/RATE EXPERIENCE REQUIRED * Dist r ibutor Operator 13723278 D.O.E CDL with 2-5 years of road construction experience preferred. * Transport Driver 13723294 D.O.E Must have Class A CDL with Tanker, HazMat endorsements preferred. * CDL Class B Driver 13730608 D.O.E Must have 2-years driving experience and a clean MVR. * Lumber Handler 13741120 8+/Hour D.O.E Previous experience in a sawmill or lumber mill is a plus. *Sales Agent 1 3745944 D.O.E 3-years experience, basic computer skills, prior sales experience *Direct Support Professional 13746260 12.50-14/Hour D.O.E Ability to work independently in a client’s home/community. *LPN 13746641 D.O.E Full & part-time avail a ble. Minimum one year clinical experience. *Customer Service Rep 13746962 D.O.E H.S Diploma/GED, basic computer skills. *Medical Records Clerk 13757861 D.O.E M inimum of 1 year experience preferred. *Behavioral Health Professional 137 61281 21.50/Hour Licensed in Social work, Counseling, Psychology or Nursing with 2-years experience.

Part-time Positions

*Sales Clerk 13755411 10+/Hour D.O.E Hiring all shifts, employer will train. Universal Associate 13741091 D.O.E H.S Diploma/GED with 3 months experience and or/training. Floating Universal Associate 13741093 D.O.E H.S Diploma/GED with 3 months experience and or/training. Bookkeeper Accounting 13737708 10.30/Hour Knowledge of Microsoft Office programs, Excel, Word, Quick Books. Caregivers 13715685 13715695 10.30/Hour H.S Diploma/GED, must have a valid driver’s license, auto insurance. Home Health Aide 13715686 10.05/Hour Full and part-time available , must pass background and drug test. Armed/Unarmed Security Guards 13719436 D . O .E Full and Part-time available, must have a valid driver’s license. Bartender 13730845 D.O.E Experience preferred but employer will train. Store Counter Sales 13694700 D.O.E Automotive parts, equipment or systems knowledge required.

Check out the site at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov or find on Facebook at Clearfield CareerLink.

All services are free of charge to job seekers looking for work and to employers looking for employees. All CareerLink services are free of charge.

Job titles with an Asterisk (*) in front indicates new job postings for this report period.