Employment Opportunities Through Clearfield CareerLink

CLEARFIELD – The following employment opportunities are available through the Clearfield CareerLink office. No fees are required. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities.
Full-time Positions
|JOB TITLE
|ORDER #
|WAGE/RATE
|EXPERIENCE REQUIRED
|*Distributor Operator
|13723278
|D.O.E
|CDL with 2-5 years of road construction experience preferred.
|*Transport Driver
|13723294
|D.O.E
|Must have Class A CDL with Tanker, HazMat endorsements preferred.
|*CDL Class B Driver
|13730608
|D.O.E
|Must have 2-years driving experience and a clean MVR.
|*Lumber Handler
|13741120
|8+/Hour D.O.E
|Previous experience in a sawmill or lumber mill is a plus.
|*Sales Agent
|13745944
|D.O.E
|3-years experience, basic computer skills, prior sales experience
|*Direct Support Professional
|13746260
|12.50-14/Hour D.O.E
|Ability to work independently in a client’s home/community.
|*LPN
|13746641
|D.O.E
|Full & part-time available. Minimum one year clinical experience.
|*Customer Service Rep
|13746962
|D.O.E
|H.S Diploma/GED, basic computer skills.
|*Medical Records Clerk
|13757861
|D.O.E
|Minimum of 1 year experience preferred.
|*Behavioral Health Professional
|13761281
|21.50/Hour
|Licensed in Social work, Counseling, Psychology or Nursing with 2-years experience.
Part-time Positions
|
*Sales Clerk
|13755411
|10+/Hour
D.O.E
|Hiring all shifts, employer will train.
|
Universal Associate
|13741091
|D.O.E
|H.S Diploma/GED with 3 months experience and or/training.
|
Floating Universal Associate
|13741093
|D.O.E
|H.S Diploma/GED with 3 months experience and or/training.
|
Bookkeeper Accounting
|13737708
|10.30/Hour
|Knowledge of Microsoft Office programs, Excel, Word, Quick Books.
|
Caregivers
|1371568513715695
|10.30/Hour
|H.S Diploma/GED, must have a valid driver’s license, auto insurance.
|
Home Health Aide
|13715686
|10.05/Hour
|Full and part-time available, must pass background and drug test.
|
Armed/Unarmed Security Guards
|13719436
|D.O.E
|Full and Part-time available, must have a valid driver’s license.
|
Bartender
|13730845
|D.O.E
|Experience preferred but employer will train.
|
Store Counter Sales
|13694700
|D.O.E
|Automotive parts, equipment or systems knowledge required.
Check out the site at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov or find on Facebook at Clearfield CareerLink.
All services are free of charge to job seekers looking for work and to employers looking for employees. All CareerLink services are free of charge.
Job titles with an Asterisk (*) in front indicates new job postings for this report period.