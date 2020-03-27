Home / News / Business News / Employment Opportunities Through Clearfield CareerLink

Employment Opportunities Through Clearfield CareerLink

CLEARFIELD – The following employment opportunities are available through the Clearfield CareerLink office. No fees are required. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities.

Full-time Positions

  JOB TITLE  ORDER #  WAGE/RATE      EXPERIENCE REQUIRED 
*Distributor Operator  13723278  D.O.E  CDL with 2-5 years of road construction experience preferred. 
*Transport Driver  13723294  D.O.E  Must have Class A CDL with Tanker, HazMat endorsements preferred. 
*CDL Class B Driver  13730608  D.O.E  Must have 2-years driving experience and a clean MVR. 
*Lumber Handler  13741120  8+/Hour D.O.E  Previous experience in a sawmill or lumber mill is a plus. 
*Sales Agent  13745944  D.O.E  3-years experience, basic computer skills, prior sales experience  
*Direct Support Professional  13746260  12.50-14/Hour D.O.E  Ability to work independently in a client’s home/community. 
*LPN  13746641  D.O.E  Full & part-time available. Minimum one year clinical experience. 
*Customer Service Rep  13746962  D.O.E  H.S Diploma/GED, basic computer skills. 
*Medical Records Clerk  13757861  D.O.E  Minimum of 1 year experience preferred. 
*Behavioral Health Professional  13761281  21.50/Hour  Licensed in Social work, Counseling, Psychology or Nursing with 2-years experience.  

Part-time Positions 

*Sales Clerk 

 13755411  10+/Hour 

D.O.E 

 Hiring all shifts, employer will train. 

Universal Associate 

 13741091  D.O.E  H.S Diploma/GED with 3 months experience and or/training. 

Floating Universal Associate 

 13741093  D.O.E  H.S Diploma/GED with 3 months experience and or/training. 

Bookkeeper Accounting 

 13737708  10.30/Hour  Knowledge of Microsoft Office programs, Excel, Word, Quick Books. 

Caregivers 

 1371568513715695  10.30/Hour  H.S Diploma/GED, must have a valid driver’s license, auto insurance. 

Home Health Aide 

 13715686  10.05/Hour  Full and part-time available, must pass background and drug test.  

Armed/Unarmed Security Guards 

 13719436  D.O.E  Full and Part-time available, must have a valid driver’s license.  

Bartender 

 13730845  D.O.E  Experience preferred but employer will train. 

Store Counter Sales 

 13694700  D.O.E  Automotive parts, equipment or systems knowledge required. 

 

Check out the site at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov or find on Facebook at Clearfield CareerLink.

All services are free of charge to job seekers looking for work and to employers looking for employees. All CareerLink services are free of charge.

Job titles with an Asterisk (*) in front indicates new job postings for this report period. 

 

