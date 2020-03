CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A sentencing date has been set for next week for a local man who shoved a woman into a wall and threw a blunt object at her head. According to court documents, 61-year-old Michael Blaha, of Corsica, is scheduled to be sentenced by President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 1, […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/sentencing-date-set-for-man-who-shoved-woman-threw-object-at-her-head/