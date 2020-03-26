Penn State’s Ag Analytical Services Lab Remains Open

University Park, PA — The Agricultural Analytical Services Laboratory at Penn State remains open; however, staff have implemented an emergency contingency plan and are operating at limited capacity.

To allow the laboratory staff to devote their efforts to meet critical needs, they request that only high priority samples be submitted at this time. These include agricultural samples associated with food/crop production and drinking water tests.

While Extension offices are closed to the public, resources are still available to get your agricultural samples and drinking water tests to the lab. Soil tests can be mailed to the lab with payment using the online form (https://agsci.psu.edu/aasl/soil-testing/fertility/soil-fertility-submission-forms).

Alternatively, soil and drinking water test kits can be requested directly from the lab (aaslab@psu.edu; 814-863-0841) and mailed to your address.