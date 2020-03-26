PA DOC Extends Visit Suspension, Enhanced Screening of All Employees Through April 10

Harrisburg, Pa. – As a result of continued mitigation measures called for by Governor Tom Wolf and Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine, the Department of Corrections (DOC) is extending inmate visitation suspension through April 10, 2020. “Currently, we have no positive cases of COVID-19 in our state prison inmate population, and we are working to delay the virus entering […]

