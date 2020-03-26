Open Letter to Our Readers: The Importance of Local Media

For nearly 14 years, GANT News has been a relied upon source for local news and information. And now more than ever, the need for credible and timely journalism has never been greater.

The work to shine a light on the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) crisis is a tremendous undertaking and critically important to the communities we serve.

The entire staff at GANT is committed to taking all the necessary steps to work with our local and state governments, as well as local public figures and officials to keep you informed on the affects in Clearfield County.

We are working around the clock, seven days a week, to keep you informed. Since the pandemic started to get close to home, we have published over 300 relevant news stories on the crisis.

As the area’s local, immediate news source, earlier this month, we created a special news section that is highlighted on our main navigation to host local news and information related to the pandemic. You can bookmark that page here.

Last week, we created a public Facebook group to disseminate factual and important news updates affecting the residents of Clearfield County.

Our dedicated staff of reporters and key local officials have volunteered to help moderate the group and answer any questions. The public can join the group here.

Readers can also sign up for our GANT Breaking News Alerts here.

Coronavirus has upended our way of life, affecting our families, work, businesses and local and national economies. Our local media companies including print, radio and digital, have been affected by this as well; but as essential businesses, we are needed to keep our communities informed. We will be here for you tomorrow.

We are grateful to our readers for their regular patronage and to the local businesses that continue to support us by keeping their marketing dollars local – now and in the future.

To all of our readers and local businesses that may be in need of assistance or guidance, please feel free to reach out to us at news@gantdaily.com. We will try and assist you in any way we can.

Thank you for continuing to support of GANT and your local news media,

The staff at GANT News