More Than Half of All Confirmed PA Coronavirus Patients Are Under 50 Years Old, New Data Shows

Sarah Anne Hughes of Spotlight PA and Angela Couloumbis of Spotlight PA

New data from the state shows that more than half of Pennsylvania’s confirmed coronavirus patients are under 50 years old, while seniors make up less than a quarter of cases.

Information provided for the first time Thursday by the state Department of Health shows 12% of patients are between 19 and 24, while another 39% are between 25 and 49.

Seniors aged 65 or older, one of the groups most susceptible to serious complications, make up 18% of cases. Children 18 and under make up the smallest group, at roughly 3%.

As of Thursday, there were 1,687 confirmed cases in 48 of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties. The number of new cases being reported each day is rising exponentially, with 560 additional cases reported between Wednesday and Thursday.

Sixteen people have died statewide.

At a briefing on March 21, Health Secretary Rachel Levine said the state is “still seeing a significant number of young adults — some even in their 20s, 30s, and 40s — that have required hospitalization.”

“So it is very important for younger adults not to be complacent,” she said. “They need to practice social distancing. And again, please stay at home.”