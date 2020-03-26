Home / News / Explore Jefferson / Man Who Attempted to Kiss State Trooper, Yelled Methamphetamine Repeatedly Waives Hearing

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A man who reportedly assaulted a state trooper at a hospital during a rather bizarre incident waived his hearing in court on Tuesday. Court documents indicate the following charges against 41-year-old Michael Shaffer, of Punxsutawney, were waived for court on Tuesday, March 24: Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause or causes Bodily Injury to designated […]

 

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/man-who-attempted-to-kiss-state-trooper-yelled-methamphetamine-repeatedly-waives-hearing/

 

