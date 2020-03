Joan M. Cavalier, 91, of Brockway, PA, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at her home. Born on February 3, 1929, in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late William D. and Velma (Fitzpatrick) Reed. She was a 1946 graduate of St. Catherine of Siena School. On June 12, 1947 she married Andrew W. Cavalier. He preceded her in […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/joan-m-cavalier/