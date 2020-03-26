GANT Police Blotter

Lawrence Township
- Police responded to the Walmart Supercenter for a report of a retail theft. Video surveillance was obtain showing a female suspect scanning $188.03 worth and merchandise and leaving the store without paying. The investigation continues.
Sandy Township
- Police responded to a false alarm at JoAnn Fabrics & Crafts.
- A Deer Run Road resident reported that a neighbor’s dogs came onto his property and feared they might bite him or his grandchildren. Police handled the situation without incident.
- A resident reported that her ex- husband was stalking her and had posted threatening messages on Facebook. The investigation continues.
- A 37 year old Kittanning man reported that he had parked his vehicle somewhere and started walking and then could not locate his vehicle. Officers assisted the man without incident.
PSP DuBois
- State police responded to a crash that occurred on I-80 in Union Twp. Police say a 21 year-old female from Grosse Point Park, MI was traveling west when she lost control due to slippery road conditions. The vehicle left the roadway and came to rest against an embankment. The female was transported to Penn Highlands DuBois for suspected minor injuries. The vehicle sustained disabling front-end damage.