Enforcing PA’s Closure of ‘Non-life Sustaining’ Businesses

For the past few days I’ve been covering the impact of Gov. Tom Wolf’s order to close more than 100 types of businesses. Enforcement began Monday and Wolf’s powers remain intact despite legal challenges, as Angela Couloumbis describes for Spotlight PA.

Here’s a by-the-numbers guide to the issue:

Between $25 and $300: One of the fines a business could receive for violating Wolf’s order to close its physical locations. Wolf’s guidance to law enforcement also told them they could issue a $10 to $50 fine under a different state law — the guidance didn’t go into detail on when to issue which fine. Pennsylvania State Police spokesman Ryan Tarkowski told WHYY’s Katie Meyer that costs could add up and police could eventually get a court order to shut someone down.

30: Maximum number of days a business owner could go to jail for not paying one of those fines.

44: That’s how many warnings Pennsylvania State Police issued on Monday and Tuesday of this week.

0: The number of citations troopers issued those days. Wolf told law enforcement officers to issue a warning first.

400: About how many businesses that investigators working for the City of York contacted as they enforced the ban. Philip Given, the acting director of economic and community development for the city, told me yesterday afternoon that the city planned to issue its first citation to a retail electronics business that failed to comply after a warning. He declined to name the business. “We’re not looking to put any individual establishment on blast,” Given told me.

10: Counties under a stay-at-home order until April 6. They are: Allegheny, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Erie, Lehigh, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, and Philadelphia. Businesses considered “life-sustaining” can continue to operate there, despite the increased restrictions.

1,127: Coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania, the department reported yesterday.

11: Coronavirus deaths in Pennsylvania.