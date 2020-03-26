Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 560 New Positives Bring Statewide Total to 1,687

HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12 a.m., March 26, that there are 560 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,687 in 48 counties.

The health department also reported five new deaths, bringing the statewide death total to 16.

All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital, state health officials say. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

“Our notable increase in cases over the past few days indicate we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said.

“Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home.”

Statewide, state health officials say there are 1,687 cases of COVID-19 reported from commercial, hospital and state labs.

According to the DOH, there are 16,441 patients who have tested negative, and 16 total deaths. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide at least through April 6.