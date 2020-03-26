Curwensville Borough Declares Disaster Emergency

CURWENSVILLE – Curwensville Borough Council President Sara Curulla and council members on March 26 declared a disaster emergency due to COVID-19 cases now appearing in Clearfield County.

According to the borough, the declaration will clear pathways to emergency assistance and funding as it becomes available.

Borough officials say that residents and business owners are following the governor’s mitigation efforts well, and everyone should continue to work together to prevent further spread of the virus.