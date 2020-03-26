Commissioners Urge Residents Not to Use 9-1-1 to Report Businesses Remaining Open

BROOKVILLE, Pa. – The Jefferson County Commissioners office is asking residents to refrain from calling 9-1-1 or the Department of Emergency Services to report a business that is not complying with Governor Tom Wolf’s order for non-life sustaining businesses to close during the COVID-19 epidemic. Commissioner Jeff Pisarcik is urging people to call their local law enforcement agency or the […]

