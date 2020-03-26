Clearfield Area Agency on Aging Meal Delivery Going Strong

On March 25, the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging delivered 690 meals within Clearfield County, in partnership with the Meals on Wheels and More program.

The number of daily meals is expected to continue growing in light of the current COVID-19 pandemic. The agency is extremely proud of how the Meals on Wheels and More team has stepped up to the challenge of daily additional stops and even new routes.

In addition to delivering meals, the MOW drivers are welcome visitors during this time of social isolation and another set of eyes on the status of these seniors.

Older Adults in Clearfield County who are struggling to have nutritional food during this challenging time are encouraged to contact the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging at 814-765-2696 regarding meal deliveries and other services.