LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – Clarion Men’s Swimming freshman Connor Cary was named the Freshman of the Year as the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) announced its postseason winners Wednesday afternoon. (Photo courtesy of Clarion University Athletics) Cary was a major factor in the success of Golden Eagle swimming all year long. At the PSAC Championships, Cary took second place in […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/clarion-u-s-connor-cary-earns-psac-freshman-swimmer-of-the-year-honors/