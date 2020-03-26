BREAKING: DA Sayers Announces Mutual Aid Agreement Between Municipal Police Departments

Agreement grants county-wide jurisdiction and enforcement powers for continuity of coverage amid the COVID-19 pandemic

CLEARFIELD – Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan P. Sayers announced the implementation of a Mutual Aid Agreement, which grants county-wide jurisdiction and enforcement powers to municipal police and the sheriff’s departments amidst concerns due to the COVID-19 virus.

On March 24, he said the municipal police and sheriff’s departments of Clearfield County each signed a Mutual Aid Agreement.

Sayers said this agreement grants county-wide jurisdiction for each department in the event that the COVID-19 virus affects the number of officers available for an individual department.

He said the Office of the District Attorney and the individual departments collectively agreed to enter into this written policy due to potential issues in law enforcement coverage due to the COVID-19 virus.

He noted that the Pennsylvania State Police have and will retain state-wide jurisdiction. The state police have offered their continued support and resources to assist municipal police departments affected by COVID-19.

“It is of the utmost importance for our communities to know that the police are, and always will be, available to protect them, especially in these trying times,” Sayers said.

“This Mutual Aid Agreement ensures the full and thorough protection by law enforcement to all areas of Clearfield County, no matter how the ongoing COVID-19 situation develops.”

Sayers continued, “I want to thank the chiefs, sheriff and officers of the county for their willingness to assist other departments and municipalities.

“It is imperative that the Thin Blue Line stays strong and comes together in times like these. This truly exemplifies the caliber of men and women that serve our communities each day.”