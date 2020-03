Victoria Lynn Shick, 70, of Punxsutawney, PA, passed away peacefully at UPMC Altoona Hospital on Friday March 20, 2020. She is survived by her father Arthur Shick. She is also survived by her children, Robert (Cindy) Weaver, Sherri (Mike) Burkett, Shellee Miller and Lori Miller as well as four grandchildren, Matthew Weaver, Katie Weaver, Jesse Burkett, and Sam Burkett. Victoria […]

