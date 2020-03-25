Slippery Rock’s Papa Named PSAC Indoor Track & Field Coach of the Year

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference has released the major award winners for the 2019-20 Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track and Field season. WOMEN Edinboro junior Stefanie Parsons was tabbed the Track Athlete of the Year for the second consecutive season. She is the first athlete to win the award in back-to-back seasons since Shippensburg’s Neely Spence […]

