Ronette Jewel Schepis, 56, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, as a result of a brain tumor which she unknowingly suffered with for over five years. She was born on June 29, 1963, the daughter of the late Ronald Dale Ishman and Beverly Ann (Buck) Ishman. On May 18, 1996 she […]

