HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania House and Senate Wednesday passed legislation to delay the Commonwealth’s primary election until June 2, 2020, because of the COVID-19 pandemic and Governor Tom Wolf has indicated he will sign the measure into law. The election was set to take place on April 28. More than 10 states/commonwealths have delayed their primaries because of […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/pennsylvania-primary-election-delayed-until-june-2/