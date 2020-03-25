DUBOIS, Pa. – Penn Highlands Healthcare is inviting community members and organizations to donate personal protective equipment (PPE) for the region’s healthcare system. Penn Highlands will add these supplies to their inventory as the health system enacts preparedness measures in the event that the spread of COVID-19 should pose a threat to our community. Penn Highlands Healthcare Supply Chain Management […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/penn-highlands-healthcare-welcomes-supply-donations/