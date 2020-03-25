GANT Police Blotter

Clearfield Borough
- Police responded to Ogden Ave. for a male that had locked himself inside a bedroom and threatening to harm himself. Police arrived and were able to speak to the male who agreed to seek mental health treatment.
- Police assisted a male and female along E. Pine St who had locked their keys inside their vehicles.
- Police were called to Bigler Ave for a female that had made threats of self-harm. Police responded and spoke to the female.
- Police responded to a local business for a report of a retail theft. Police are investigating the incident.
PSP DuBois
- State police investigated a single- vehicle crash that occurred along Greenville Pike, Bloom Twp. on Monday. Police say a male was west and lost control of the vehicle due to slippery conditions. The vehicle left the road way and struck a telephone pole then continued over an embankment striking a tree head- on before continuing another 50 feet into a grassy area. The vehicle sustained disability rear passenger side damage and moderate front end damage. No injuries were reported.