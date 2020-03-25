DOH: 276 New Positives Bring Statewide COVID-19 Total to 1,127; One Additional Case in Clearfield Co.

HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12 a.m., March 25, that there are 276 additional positive cases of COVID-19, which brings the statewide total to 1,127 in 44 counties.

The department also reported four new deaths, which brings the statewide death total to 11. All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital, health officials say.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here, and state officials reported there are currently two cases in Clearfield County, eight cases in Centre County, and one in Cambria County.

“Our notable increase in cases over the past few days indicate we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said.

“Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home.”

Statewide, health officials say there are 1,127 cases of COVID-19 reported from commercial, hospital and state labs.

According to the DOH, there are 11,193 patients who have tested negative, and 11 total deaths. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide at least through April 6.