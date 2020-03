The D9Sports Tournament of Champions is in full swing, and it’s time for the Boys’ South Region first round, the last first-round region on the boys’ side. (Johnsonburg celebrates upsetting Lincoln Park in the PIAA 1A semifinals in 2013. Photo by Paul Burdick. Check out more of Burdick’s work here) The top four seeds include No. 1 2013 Johnsonburg, No. […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/d9sports-tournament-of-champions-boys-south-region-first-round/