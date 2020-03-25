Clearly Ahead Prepared to Accept Applications for Financial Assistance That’s Available to Small Businesses

CLEARFIELD – Clearly Ahead Development Chief Executive Officer, Rob Swales, announced the organization is prepared to accept applications on behalf of the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority COVID 19 Working Capital Access Program (CWCA) to better assist small businesses in need of working capital.

He said the loan program is available for small businesses and agricultural producers that employ less than 100 employees. Qualified applicants may be eligible to receive a maximum loan of $100,000 at 0 percent interest rate for small businesses and loan rates at 2 percent for agricultural producers.

Applications must be submitted through a certified economic development organization. Clearly Ahead Development is a locally certified economic development organization by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.

“Clearly Ahead Development has agreed to coordinate and accept applications to better assist our local community during this unprecedented economic slowdown,” expressed Swales.

Program guidelines for eligibility and electronic application information is available www.dced.pa.gov/cwca.

Complete CWCA applications are only to be accepted via electronic submittal and must be delivered via e-mail to Clearly Ahead Development to the attention of Rob Swales, at rswales@clearlyahead.com or Paul McCloskey at pmccloskey@clearlyahead.com.

Clearly Ahead Development is a private, non-profit, membership organization proudly serving the community to create growth and opportunity in Clearfield County.