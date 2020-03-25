Clearfield Elementary Teachers, Staff to Hold Car Parade

CLEARFIELD – Teachers and staff from the Clearfield Area Elementary School will parade through the Clearfield area on Thursday morning.

The car parade will cover the Plymptonville, West Side, downtown Clearfield, East End, Goldenrod, Southside, Hyde, Edgewood, Country Club, Longmeadow, Susquehanna Terrace areas, plus the Clearfield Driving Park.

It’s hoped their students will come outside so teachers and staff can see their smiles and “Bison Pride.”

They encourage children and families to practice safe social distancing (at least six feet) and to remain on their sidewalks or inside their vehicles.

The CAES Teacher Parade will: