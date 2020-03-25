Clearfield Co. Ratifies, Extends State of Emergency Declaration

CLEARFIELD – In response to the coronavirus pandemic and Gov. Tom Wolf’s orders, the Clearfield County Commissioners on Tuesday ratified its county-wide state of emergency declaration and extended it through the duration of the crisis.

Commissioner Chairman Tony Scotto said all county facilities are currently closed to the general public, and they will not permit visitors until further notice. He said drop boxes are in place, and county officials can be reached by phone, e-mail or mail.

The primary county phone number is 814-765-2641 (a complete directory is available online), and residents can also find more information on the Clearfield County Government Web site: www.clearfieldco.org.

Commissioner Dave Glass said there’s a lot of confusion surrounding the mandated closures, and the answer is that state officials have left it up to each county to decide what’s essential and how to handle situations.

At the present time, he said the county hasn’t laid anyone off, and the commissioners are hoping to avoid that if they can. But, he added, that the situation is constantly changing and they’ll just have to see how it goes.

“It changes almost daily,” Glass said, “and every time we try to make a plan, something changes. We have a plan and it’s going to change again so we’re thankful for everyone’s patience and ability to work together.”

Commissioner John A. Sobel reminded that Wolf has ordered all non-life-sustaining businesses to close to the public, and that the commissioners urge compliance to the governor’s mitigation efforts.

He said the commissioners understand many of the county’s small business owners are concerned with either having to shut down temporarily or having a significant loss in business.

He said they want business owners to carefully follow the guidelines from various levels of government so that everyone can stay safe. He also encouraged residents who feel comfortable to patronize the businesses that are able to remain open.

“Eventually, the restrictions associated with the pandemic will be lifted,” he said, “and when they are, let’s swamp our local businesses … because they make life so much better in Clearfield County and are going to need our help to get back on their feet.”

Sobel said that all three commissioners are available to help local business owners in any way they can, including with finding and providing information with regards to financial assistance.

Glass stressed that COVID-19 is a rapidly-evolving public health crisis, guidelines are changing almost daily and the commissioners will keep the public up to date with the most current information.

He said there’s already been talk in the state legislature about possibly postponing the April 28 Primary Election until June, which he believes will happen because no one is in position to hold an election at this time.

Glass said the county will notify residents when that becomes official and more information is available.

Because the county has no idea how long this crisis will last, Scotto urged residents to diligently follow the federal and state guidance for social distancing, not congregating in large groups and limiting unnecessary travel.

Tuesday commissioners’ meeting was open to the press, but streamed live on YouTube for the public. The April 7 workshop meeting was cancelled for public safety reasons, and the commissioners will decide protocol for its April 14 voting meeting when that date approaches.

Below is the complete declaration of disaster emergency for Clearfield County.

WHEREAS, a novel coronavirus known as ‘COVID-19’ has been declared a “public health emergency of international concern” by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC); and

WHEREAS, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, has declared a National Emergency under the Stafford Act; and

WHEREAS, through a Proclamation of Disaster Emergency on March 6, 2020 by Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, the Pennsylvania Department of Health declared COVID-19 a public health emergency; and

WHEREAS, COVID-19 has the potential to place Clearfield County in a significant public health emergency; and

WHEREAS, the COVID-19 has the potential to endanger the health, safety and welfare of a substantial number of persons residing in Clearfield County and threatens to create problems greater in scope than Clearfield County may be able to resolve; and

WHEREAS, emergency management measures are required to reduce the severity of such disaster and to protect the health, safety and welfare of affected residents in Clearfield County; and

WHEREAS, this threat of imminent disaster and emergency has the potential to cause significant adverse impacts upon the population, schools, businesses, governments and others throughout Clearfield County;

NOW, THEREFORE, we, the undersigned Commissioners of Clearfield County, pursuant to the provisions of Section 7501 of the Pennsylvania Emergency management Services Code, (35 PA C.S.), as amended do hereby declare a disaster emergency in Clearfield County.

FURTHER, we direct the Clearfield County chief clerk to coordinate the internal activities of County Government’s Emergency Operation Plan and work with state and federal authorities as needed.

FURTHER, we direct the Clearfield County Emergency Management Coordinator to coordinate the activities of the emergency response external to Clearfield County Government’s Emergency Operation Plan, to take all appropriate action needed to alleviate the effects of this disaster, to aid in the restoration of essential public services and to take any other emergency response action deemed necessary to respond to this disaster emergency.

FURTHER, all public offices and employees of Clearfield County are hereby directed to exercise the utmost diligence in the discharge of duties required of them for the duration of the emergency and in execution of emergency laws, regulations and directives—state and local.

FURTHER, all citizens are called upon and directed to comply with necessary emergency measures, to cooperate with public officials and disaster services forces in executing emergency operations plans and to obey and comply with the lawful directions of properly identified officers.

FURTHER, all operating forces will direct their communications and requests for assistance and operations directly to the Clearfield County Emergency Operating Center.

STILL FURTHER, we authorize officials of Clearfield County to act as necessary to meet the current demands of this emergency, namely: by the employment of temporary workers, by the rental of equipment, by the purchase of supplies and materials and by entering into such contracts and agreements for the performance of public work as may be required to meet the emergency, all without regard to those time-consuming procedures and formalities normally prescribed by law, mandatory constitutional requirements excepted.

This declaration shall take effect immediately.