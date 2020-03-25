BREAKING NEWS: Two Suspected Coronavirus Cases Reported by Clarion Hospital

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – On Wednesday afternoon, Clarion Hospital reported they currently have two suspected coronavirus patients. According to a release from Butler Health System (BHS), as of 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 25, two suspected coronavirus patients are being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Clarion Hospital. The release notes there are also sixteen patients at Butler […]

