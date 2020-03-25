276 New Coronavirus Cases Reported in Pennsylvania, Including One in Warren County, Bringing Total to 1,127

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed that as of 12:00 p.m., on Wednesday, March 25, 276 new Coronavirus cases have been reported, bringing the statewide total to 1,127. Counties impacted to date include: Adams – 6 Allegheny – 88 Armstrong – 1 Beaver – 7 Berks – 20 Brandford – 1 Bucks – 86 Butler – […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/276-new-coronavirus-cases-reported-in-pennsylvania-including-one-in-warren-county-bringing-total-to-1127/