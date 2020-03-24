Web Conference to Help Small Business Owners Navigate COVID-19 Crisis

The Penn State Small Business Development Center (SBDC) and the North Central PA (NCPA) LaunchBox are hosting a free, one-hour video conference via Zoom.com on Friday, March 27, at 1 p.m.

This webinar is open to all small business owners seeking resources and financial/legal assistance as they navigate the COVID-19 crisis.

During the one-hour session, an expert panel will offer insights and respond to questions from participants. Panelists will help small business owners understand resources and relief in response to

COVID-19 regulations, including:

SBDC availability and resources

SBA Disaster Loan program and process

Working with local banks to discuss aid and relief

Tax implications resulting from business impact

Legal implications for employment claims, insurance policies and contract liabilities

Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) funding opportunities

The panelists will include:

Kelly Hunt, district director for the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Pittsburgh District Office

Heather Pleskonko, CPA from Baker Tilly

Daniel Morrow, Market Leader, and Adam Huber, SBA Business Development Officer from First Commonwealth Bank

Vivian Etter, staff lawyer for the Entrepreneurship Assistance Clinic at Happy Valley LaunchBox powered by PNC Bank

PIDA Loan Specialist

To register for this webinar, visit https://sbdc.psu.edu/events/navigating-covid-19-resources-and-relief-for-small-businesses/.

Follow updates on Facebook at:

https://www.facebook.com/events/600486204014310/

For more information contact Lori Sabatose at (814) 372-3020 or lxb125@psu.edu.