Web Conference to Help Small Business Owners Navigate COVID-19 Crisis

The Penn State Small Business Development Center (SBDC) and the North Central PA (NCPA) LaunchBox are hosting a free, one-hour video conference via Zoom.com on Friday, March 27, at 1 p.m.

This webinar is open to all small business owners seeking resources and financial/legal assistance as they navigate the COVID-19 crisis.

During the one-hour session, an expert panel will offer insights and respond to questions from participants. Panelists will help small business owners understand resources and relief in response to

COVID-19 regulations, including:

  • SBDC availability and resources
  • SBA Disaster Loan program and process
  • Working with local banks to discuss aid and relief
  • Tax implications resulting from business impact
  • Legal implications for employment claims, insurance policies and contract liabilities
  • Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) funding opportunities

The panelists will include:

  • Kelly Hunt, district director for the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Pittsburgh District Office
  • Heather Pleskonko, CPA from Baker Tilly
  • Daniel Morrow, Market Leader, and Adam Huber, SBA Business Development Officer from First Commonwealth Bank
  • Vivian Etter, staff lawyer for the Entrepreneurship Assistance Clinic at Happy Valley LaunchBox powered by PNC Bank
  • PIDA Loan Specialist

To register for this webinar, visit https://sbdc.psu.edu/events/navigating-covid-19-resources-and-relief-for-small-businesses/.

Follow updates on Facebook at:

https://www.facebook.com/events/600486204014310/

For more information contact Lori Sabatose at (814) 372-3020 or lxb125@psu.edu.

 

 

 

