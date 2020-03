Virginia “Gina” or “Ginny” D (Challingsworth) Crawford, 89 of Glencoe, Alabama, formerly Penfield, PA passed away peacefully at home with her family on Friday, March 20, 2020 after a lengthy illness. She was born on June 22, 1930 in Mill Run, Clearfield County, PA to the late Lois E Challingsworth. Virginia was married to Dale E Crawford on October 5, […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/virginia-gina-or-ginny-d-challingsworth-crawford/