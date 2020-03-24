Video Conference to Help Small Business Owners Navigate COVID-19 Crisis

The Penn State Small Business Development Center (SBDC) and the North Central PA (NCPA) LaunchBox are hosting a free, one-hour video conference via Zoom.com on Friday, March 27, at 1 p.m.
This webinar is open to all small business owners seeking resources and financial/legal assistance as they navigate the COVID-19 crisis.
During the one-hour session, an expert panel will offer insights and respond to questions from participants. Panelists will help small business owners understand resources and relief in response to
COVID-19 regulations, including:
- SBDC availability and resources
- SBA Disaster Loan program and process
- Working with local banks to discuss aid and relief
- Tax implications resulting from business impact
- Legal implications for employment claims, insurance policies and contract liabilities
- Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) funding opportunities
The panelists will include:
- Kelly Hunt, district director for the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Pittsburgh District Office
- Heather Pleskonko, CPA from Baker Tilly
- Daniel Morrow, Market Leader, and Adam Huber, SBA Business Development Officer from First Commonwealth Bank
- Vivian Etter, staff lawyer for the Entrepreneurship Assistance Clinic at Happy Valley LaunchBox powered by PNC Bank
- PIDA Loan Specialist
Register in advance to receive the virtual link to participate.