Richard L. “Rick” Gilbert, 65, of Sigel, died Sunday, March 22, 2020 at his home. Born February 9, 1955 in Brookville, he was the son of the late Walter L. and Edith A. (Confer) Gilbert. On January 30, 1982, he married the former Lily R. Cleveland in Brookville; she survives. He was a graduate of Brookville High School. Mr. Gilbert […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/richard-l-rick-gilbert/