Penn Highlands Healthcare Closely Monitoring Clearfield Co. COVID-19 Case with PA Department of Health

DUBOIS – One person in Clearfield County has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Penn Highlands Healthcare, this individual is not in a Penn Highlands Healthcare facility; however, Penn Highlands Healthcare, PHH, will continue to work closely with the Pennsylvania Department of Health to monitor the situation.

“We encourage everyone to remain vigilant to the practices of good hand hygiene, disinfecting high-touch areas and self-isolation. These precautions can help curb the spread of the virus and keep people healthy,” Dr. Shaun Sheehan, medical director of Emergency Medicine for all of PHH and leader of the PHH COVID-19 Task Force, said.

Penn Highlands Healthcare is prepared to care for COVID-19 patients and has taken many precautions to limit the exposure of COVID-19 to its patients, visitors and staff.

To date, officials noted they have restricted visitors in the system’s hospitals and nursing homes. Non-essential elective procedures have also been cancelled to reduce the number of people coming into the hospital.

Hospitals and other buildings have one public entrance open at each location, and all visitors who enter have their temperature checked and verbally screened for symptoms of COVID-19.

Officials say employees have been self-monitoring for COVID-19 and had opportunities for re-education about protective gear.

PHH sends daily updates about COVID-19 from the PHH Task Force, the Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Hospital & Health System Association of Pennsylvania.

Anyone who has symptoms of COVID-19 – cough, fever, sore throat and shortness of breath – are encouraged to stay home. They should call their primary care provider or if they do not have a PCP, they can call the PHH referral line at 814-375-6644 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. From that phone call, the process to determine if a test should be performed begins.