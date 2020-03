BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The Jefferson County Commissioners issued a local COVID-19 update late Monday afternoon. The release notes that as of noon on Monday, March 23, there were a total of 644 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania, and zero confirmed cases in Jefferson County, with no signs of community spread. “If/when we do get a confirmed case in Jefferson […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/jefferson-county-commissioners-release-local-covid-19-update/