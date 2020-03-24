IUP’s Malik Miller and Armoni Foster Named First Team All-district by NABC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Despite an abrupt end to the year, awards season is still full-go as IUP guards Malik Miller and Armoni Foster were honored by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Monday, each landing on the All-Atlantic District first team. (Photo courtesy of IUP Athletics) The NABC announced its 2020 NABC Coaches’ Division II All-District teams and […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/iups-malik-miller-and-armoni-foster-named-first-team-all-district-by-nabc/