IUP’s Lombardi Named NABC Division II Atlantic Region Men’s Basketball Coach of the Year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Coming off yet another outstanding season on the IUP sidelines, Crimson Hawks’ head coach Joe Lombardi was named the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Division II Atlantic District Coach of the Year, announced Monday afternoon. (Photo courtesy of IUP Athletics) This is the second straight year Lombardi earned top coach honors in the region. Lombardi […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/iups-lombardi-named-nabc-division-ii-atlantic-region-mens-basketball-coach-of-the-year/