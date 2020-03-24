Houtzdale Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Teen

FERGUSON TOWNSHIP – A Houtzdale man is facing felony and misdemeanor charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl.

Stephen A. Hansel, 61, is charged by Trooper David Patrick of the Clearfield-based state police with three counts each of statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse-forcible compulsion and aggravated indecent assault without consent, one count of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with person less than 16 years old, one count of aggravated indecent assault-person less than 16 years old and seven counts of corruption of minors, all felonies.

He is also charged with four counts of indecent assault and one count of indecent assault person less than 16 years old, all misdemeanors.

Hansel is currently being held in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $75,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing Wednesday during centralized court.

The incidents occurred between the summer of 2018 and Aug. 19, 2019 at a Ferguson Township residence, according to the affidavit of probable cause filed with the office of Magisterial District Judge James Glass.

State police say on three, separate occasions, Hansel assaulted the girl and also forced her to perform a sex act on him. He reportedly confessed to the crimes in an interview with troopers on March 19 at the Clearfield barracks.