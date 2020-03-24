GANT Police Blotter

Lawrence Township
- Police were dispatch to assist EMS to a Caldwell Rd. residence. Upon arrival police located two juveniles that were under the influence of Marijuana. They were transported by EMS to Penn Highlands Clearfield for medical treatment and the Marijuana was seized.
- Police responded to a single-vehicle, non-reportable crash on the Clearfield Glen Richey Hwy. The operator lost control of the vehicle on the snow and slush covered highway and struck a guide rail. Minor damage was reported.