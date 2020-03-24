EXPLOREJEFFERSON: Jefferson County Commissioners Release Local COVID-19 Update

The release notes that as of noon on Monday, March 23, there were a total of 644 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania, and zero confirmed cases in Jefferson County, with no signs of community spread.

“If/when we do get a confirmed case in Jefferson County, nothing changes except the knowledge that the COVID-19 pandemic is closer to home,” the release states.

“We will continue to make decisions to help prepare and protect the people of Jefferson County and the employees and partners of Jefferson County.”

The commissioners are reminding the public of the following precautions being taken locally:

The Jefferson County Courthouse is operating by appointment only – Please call ahead.

Jefferson Place is operating by appointment only.

The Jefferson County Jail is closed to all outside access.

Jefferson County Emergency Management is closed to all outside access.

The Jefferson County Conservation District is closed to all outside access.

MDJ’s are closed to outside visitors (Judge Bazylak, Judge Inzana, and Judge Mizerock)

For additional information, visit www.jeffersoncountypa.com.

According to the release, the commissioners have implemented an increased aggressive cleaning and sanitizing schedule in county buildings, implemented hands-free calling for the public, and continue to put together contingency plans. Any employee who can do their work from home is doing so.

