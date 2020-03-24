DOH Reports First COVID-19 Case in Clearfield Co.

HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12 a.m., March 24, that there are 207 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth including the first case in Clearfield County.

State officials say this brings the statewide total to 851 in 40 counties, and all people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

“Our notable increase in cases over the past few days indicate we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said.

“Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home.”

Statewide, officials say there are 851 cases of COVID-19 reported from commercial, hospital and state labs. Additionally, there are 8,643 patients who have tested negative and seven total deaths.

With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, state officials say that data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

Counties impacted to date include:

County Cases Deaths Adams 6 Allegheny 58 2 Armstrong 1 Beaver 3 Berks 16 Bradford 1 Bucks 65 Butler 6 Cambria 1 Carbon 1 Centre 7 Chester 40 Clearfield 1 Columbia 1 Cumberland 13 Dauphin 4 Delaware 84 Erie 4 Fayette 2 Franklin 3 Juniata 1 Lackawanna 15 1 Lancaster 10 Lebanon 3 Lehigh 27 Luzerne 21 Mercer 2 Monroe 45 1 Montgomery 144 1 Montour 3 Northampton 33 2 Philadelphia 177 Pike 4 Potter 1 Schuylkill 5 Somerset 1 Washington 9 Wayne 4 Westmoreland 11

Statewide since 12 p.m. March 23, the Wolf Administration has:

released business closure order enforcement data from Pennsylvania State Police.

from Pennsylvania State Police. issued stay-at-home order for seven counties beginning 8 p.m., March 23.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19: