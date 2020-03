The D9Sports Tournament of Champions is in full swing, and it’s time for the Girls’ Midwest Region first round. The top four seeds include No. 1 2012 Cranberry, No. 2 2005 Union, No. 3 2009 Elk County Catholic, and No. 4 2014 Karns City, Here is how this works. You have until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday to vote for which team […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/d9sports-tournament-of-champions-girls-midwest-region-first-round/