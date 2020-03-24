Curwensville Woman’s Club Reschedules Craft Show and Yard Sale

CURWENSVILLE – The GFWC Curwensville Woman’s Club has rescheduled their semi-annual Craft Show and Yard Sale to Saturday, May 30.

The event, which will be open free of charge to the public, will be from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Curwensville Community Center (Civic Center).

Crafters and vendors will be displaying their crafts and homemade items for sale. Food is available at a nominal fee, including homemade vegetable by the quart or bowl.

A yard sale will be set up with items donated by club members and friends. Crafters or vendors may obtain a table for $20 by calling Lois Richards at 814-592-5525.