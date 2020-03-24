BROOKVILLE, Pa., (EYT) – Instead of shutting down as expected, Brookville Glove Manufacturing Company has many of its employees working on a new product: medical masks. (PHOTOS Courtesy Emily Walker’s Facebook page.) The company is now making medical masks worn in nursing homes and hospitals, something in short supply due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. The company usually makes class […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/brookville-glove-switches-to-face-mask-production-amid-shortage-created-by-covid-19-pandemic/