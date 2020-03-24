BREAKING NEWS: First Coronavirus Case Confirmed in Armstrong County

ARMSTRONG CO., Pa. (EYT) – An Armstrong County resident has tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19). The announcement came in a press release issued Tuesday, March 24, by Armstrong County Memorial Hospital. According to the release, ACMH Hospital has its first patient with coronavirus in-house. This is the first positive case identified in Armstrong County. ACMH has notified the Pennsylvania Department […]

