HARRISBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf and First Lady Frances Wolf reminded Pennsylvanians that grocery stores, food processors, and food banks remain open during the COVID-19 pandemic and the administration is working to expand resources for those who are food insecure. Pennsylvanians should feel confident in the food supply and shop for food at their normal rate. “Even in a […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/wolf-administration-provides-information-to-prevent-food-insecurity/