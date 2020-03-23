UPDATED: Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 165 New Positives Bring Statewide Total to 644

HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12 a.m., March 23, that there are 165 additional positive cases of COVID-19, and four new deaths.

State officials say this brings the statewide total to 644 in 34 counties, including three cases in Centre County and one case in Cambria County. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here. All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

“Our notable increase in cases over the last few days indicate we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm, stay home and stay safe.

“We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home.”

Statewide, officials say there are 644 cases of COVID-19 reported from commercial, hospital and state labs. There are 6,595 patients who have tested negative, and six total deaths, including one in Alleghany County, one in Lackawanna County, one in Monroe County, one in Montgomery County and two in Northampton County.

With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, state officials explain that data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

Statewide, the Wolf Administration has announced:

enforcement of business closures will begin at 8 a.m., Monday, March 23.

will begin at 8 a.m., Monday, March 23. provided closure enforcement guidance to law enforcement.

to law enforcement. all non-life-sustaining businesses must close to slow the spread of COVID-19

Pennsylvania k-12 schools are closed with guidance provided.

are closed with provided. postponing in-person events that consist of 10 people or more throughout the United States.

discretion for religious leaders in holding services.

no-visitor policies at all state correctional facilities and nursing homes to ensure the safety of inmates, residents, staff and visitors.

restricted-visitor policies in state centers.

restricted-visitor policies in assisted living and personal care homes.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19: